Jean S. Luttmann, 94, of Watertown

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Jean S. Luttmann, 94, of Samaritan Summit Village, passed away on Wednesday, August 10th, 2022. Arrangements have been entrusted to Cleveland Funeral Home Inc., Watertown.

Jean was born on February 14th, 1928 to the late Bertram and Emma (Harras) Still in Middle Island, Long Island, NY. She attended local schools, graduating from Smithtown High School. She moved to Campton, New Hampshire in 1970, then to Watertown in 1990.

She was a member of Asbury United Methodist Church, and the Senior Citizens of Watertown and Evans Mills. She was also a former member and president of the Smithtown Fire Department Auxillary.

Jean is survived by her daughters Aulean Luttmann, Watertown and Stacey (David) Ruby, Arlington, WA. She is also survived by 4 granddaughters; Maureen (James) Newton, Sandra (Anthony) Garcia, Stephanie Modugno and Nicole Poretz and 4 great-grandchildren; Taylor Newton, Joshua Newton, Liam Garcia and Gavin Poretz.

Jean is predeceased by her parents; her sister Ellen Evans and brother Richard Still; daughter Sana Myers; two grandchildren, Nadine Poretz and Paul Luttmann; husbands Paul Sprofera, Fred Brandt, and Harold Luttmann.

A memorial service will be held at 7PM on Tuesday, August 23, 2022 at Asbury United Methodist Church. Per Jean’s wishes, there are no calling hours. Burial will be held at the convenience of the family.

Online condolences may be made at ClevelandFHInc.com.

In lieu of flowers donations in Jean’s name may be made to Asbury United Methodist Church

