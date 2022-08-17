Juanita M. LaParr, 75, of Harrisville

HARRISVILLE, New York (WWNY) - Juanita M. LaParr, 75, of North Shore Rd., passed away, Saturday morning, August 13, 2022 at University Hospital SUNY Health Science Center, Syracuse, NY, with her loving family at her side.

Born on December 20, 1946 in Gouverneur, NY, she was a daughter of Clifton James Whitney, Sr. and Laura Keyes Whitney and she attended Harrisville Schools.

Juanita married Gary H. LaParr on January 16, 1965 at St. Francis Solanus Catholic Church, Harrisville, NY, with Rev. Eugene A. Kelly, officiating. They were married for 46-years and Gary passed away, March 13, 2011.

She worked at the Great American, Watertown, NY, as Manager of the Deli, for more than 25-years. She also made weddings, anniversary, and birthday cakes as a side business. In her later years she worked as a Home Health Aide for Health Services of Northern New York, Potsdam, NY, for 15 years.

Juanita was active in the Harrisville Fire Dept. and an EMT for Harrisville Ambulance, for many years. She was also a member of the Daughters of Isabella at St. Francis Solanus Catholic Church.

She enjoyed cooking, traveling, providing care for friends and neighbors, and spending time with family and friends.

Survivors include five children, daughter, Teresa and Charles Hitchman, Canton, NY, daughter, Clorinda and Ross Wagoner, Theresa, NY, son, Anthony LaParr, Harrisville, NY, daughter, Sara and Jason Cassel, Greer, SC, son, Terry and Lynn LaParr, Harrisville, NY; a daughter-in-law, Aldea LaParr, NC; fifteen grandchildren, Andy, Timmy and Scott LaParr, Christine and Eugene Hitchman, William and James Wagoner, Michael, McKensie, Garet and Gavin Cassel, Tori, Leigha, Talon and Lila LaParr; five great grandchildren; a sister, Agnes Silsby, Lowville, NY; numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

Her parents, her husband, Gary, a son, Gary Lynn LaParr and eleven siblings, all passed away previously.

A Memorial Mass will be 10 am, Saturday, August 20, 2022 at St. Francis Solanus Catholic Church, with Rev. Donald Manfred, officiating. Family and friends are invited to gather in the annex of the church, following services.

Donations may be made to ARC Jefferson - St. Lawrence New York, PO Box 41, Watertown, NY 13601, Alzheimer’s Association, 120 Washington Street, Suite 419, Watertown, NY 13601 or to the Agarwal Renal Center, 124 Ford Avenue, Ogdensburg, NY 13669.

Arrangements are with Frederick Bros. Funeral Home, Theresa, NY.

To leave condolences go to www.frederickbrosfuneralhome.com and access the obituary. Click on the Tribute Wall located on the top left.

