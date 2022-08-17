Linda L. VanAuken, 78, of LaFargeville

By Submitted by funeral home
Published: Aug. 17, 2022 at 5:07 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
LAFARGEVILLE, New York (WWNY) - Mrs. Linda L. VanAuken, 78, died Monday, August 15th, at Samaritan Medical Center in Watertown. There will be a private Graveside Service at Grove Cemetery in LaFargeville at the family’s convenience.

Linda was born February 7th, 1944, in Auburn, N.Y., the daughter of Charles and Doris Wardwell Roller. She attended Auburn High School.

On February 6th, 1971, she married Darwin VanAuken in Auburn. He passed away in 2021.

She was a homemaker most of her life, and really loved raising her family.

Linda volunteered all around the LaFargeville area. Including the Library and the Food Pantry. She was very active in the Omar Methodist Church.

She enjoyed travelling, card games, doing puzzles, bird watching, and especially spending time with her grandchildren.

Surviving are two daughters, Kelly and her fiancé Donald Shaver of Dewitt, and Tracy (William) Goodwin of Maryland; four grandchildren, Christopher, Noel, Zachary, and Phoebe; one sister, Eleanor Speanburgh of Binghamton; two brothers, Steven Roller of Auburn, and Richard Roller of Arizona; nieces and nephews.

Two sisters, Virginia Atkins, and Sandra Bowen Pease, both of Auburn, predeceased her.

Donations can be made in her name to the Gouverneur Breast Cancer Fund at www.gouverneurbreastcancerfund.com or the Volunteer Transportation Center at www.volunteertransportationcenter.org

Arrangements are with the T.R. Jetty Funeral Home in Clayton.

Condolences can be made at trjetty.com

