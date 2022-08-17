Loretta C (Wella) Opalka, 99, of Massena

MASSENA, New York (WWNY) - Loretta C (Wella) Opalka passed away peacefully on August 15, at the age of 99, in the company of her cherished daughter, Nancy.

Wella was born on May 11, 1923, the daughter of Amedeo Cappione and Philomena (Bronchetti), wife of Daniel Opalka, and mother to Daniel A. Opalka and Nancy A. (Opalka) McCarley.

She is survived by her children, their spouses (Laurie Heaven and Michael McCarley), grandchildren Claire Heaven (Steven Feith), Liam McCarley and Maggie McCarley, and great grandchildren Em Heaven and Alice Feith, along with her brothers Francis (Buck) Cappione and Joseph Cappione, and many nieces and nephews and their families.

She was predeceased by her beloved husband Daniel, her sisters Contetta (Connie) Wing and Barbara Sharlow, and her brothers Sam, Benjie, Amadeo and Michael.

Wella led a long and loving life full of family, food and music. An accomplished pianist, she played for friends, family and small audiences almost until her death. She could usually be found on her porch or living room visiting with her wide network of friends and family, or in the kitchen whipping up everyone’s favorite Italian food and desserts, which were so popular she published a cookbook of her favorite recipes.

In her later years she was able to travel several times to Italy, where she grew close to her father’s nieces and their families. She was especially close to her grandchildren and great-grandchildren, who will miss her terribly.

Wella’s family will receive friends at Phillips Memorial Home 64 Andrews Street Massena on Thursday, August 18 between 3:00 and 6:00 p.m.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:00am on Friday, August 19 at Saint Mary’s Church, Massena the Reverend Mark Reilly presiding. Burial will take place at Calvary Cemetery

Donations may be made in her name to the (Trinity Catholic School Endowment Fund) 188 Main Street Massena, NY 13662

Personal condolences may be left for Wella’s family by visiting www.PhillipsMemorial.com.

