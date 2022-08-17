Man frees stuck skunk

ADAMS CENTER, New York (WWNY) - It was a rude awakening for an Adams Center man over the weekend when he found an unwanted visitor at the bottom of his well.

Jim Yerdon found a skunk stuck there, unable to make its way out.

Yerdon used a combination of some do-it-yourself skills, along with information he learned from Zoo New York.

He was able to build a ladder to help the skunk up from the bottom of the well.

“We’ve got an old well that came with the house from years ago when it was originally made. I opened up the cover to see how much water I had in there to draw out, and unfortunately, the well was just about dry, had some water in the bottom, but even more unfortunate there was a skunk in the bottom of it,” he said.

Yerdon said that after the skunk got out, it took a quick nap to recover and has not been spotted again since.

