Morning Checkup: Acute Rehabilitation Unit

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Samaritan Medical Center has the only inpatient acute rehabilitation unit between Syracuse and Vermont.

Physician liaison Aaron Naklick filled us in on who can benefit from it.

Watch the video for his interview during Samaritan’s Morning Checkup segment on 7 News This Morning.

The unit helps people who lose their normal levels of function due to things like strokes, heart attacks, and amputations.

You can find out more at samaritanhealth.com/rehab. You can also call 315-786-4800.

