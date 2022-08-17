Motorcycle crashes in town of Rutland

There was a motorcycle crash on State Route 126 in the town of Rutland late Wednesday morning.
By 7 News Staff
Published: Aug. 17, 2022 at 12:34 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
RUTLAND, New York (WWNY) - Jefferson County sheriff’s deputies were investigating a motorcycle crash that happened late Wednesday morning.

As of 12:30 p.m., little was known about the crash.

It happened around 11:30 a.m. on State Route 126 at Rutland Hollow Road. The highway was closed between there and County Route 162.

A reporter saw an ambulance leave the scene.

