A nice, but cloudy, morning

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - It’s going to be mostly overcast today, although we could see a few peeks of sun.

The morning will be pleasant, but some spots could see rain in the afternoon. There’s a 40% chance of it.

Highs will be right around 80 degrees.

There could be more scattered showers overnight. Lows will be in the low 60s.

There’s a 30% chance of train on Thursday. Otherwise, it will be partly sunny with highs in the upper 70s.

Friday will be sunny and in the low 80s.

Saturday will be sunny with highs in the mid- to upper 80s.

It will be partly sunny with a 30% chance of rain on Sunday. Highs will be in the mid-80s.

Monday and Tuesday will be mostly cloudy with a 50% chance of rain each day. Highs will be around 80 degrees.

