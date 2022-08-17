Noah Wilbur Moser, infant

CASTORLAND, New York (WWNY) - Noah Wilbur Moser, son of Graig and Nichole Moser. He was born August 13, 2022 at 8:30 AM. Noah met the eyes of Jesus after a brief life in the arms of his loving parents.

Noah is survived by his parents, Graig and Nichole Moser; two sisters, Kiarrah and Arrayah; grandparents, Darwin and Karen Moser, Dale and Gayle Vegter, and Barbara Ambrose; paternal great-grandmothers, Mary Ellen Roggie and Kathleen Moser; maternal great-grandmothers, Myrtice Redford and Ruth Engelsman; aunts, uncles, great-aunts, great-uncles, and many cousins.

He is predeceased by his paternal great-grandfathers, Wilbur Roggie and Elmer Moser and his maternal great-grandfathers.

Noah will always be loved and remembered by his family.

A private burial will be held at the convenience of the family in Naumburg Mennonite Cemetery.

Arrangements are with Iseneker Funeral Home. Condolences may be made online at www.isenekerfuneralhome.com

