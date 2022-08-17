OBPA on Ogdensburg prison; ‘thanks but...’

Ogdensburg Correctional Facility
Ogdensburg Correctional Facility(WWNY)
By 7 News Staff
Published: Aug. 17, 2022 at 2:43 PM EDT
OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - The Ogdensburg Bridge & Port Authority is hesitant, when it comes to taking over the now-closed Ogdensburg prison property.

Mayor Mike Skelly has said the prison and grounds could serve as an additional business park.

But Steve Lawrence, head of the Port Authority, says the Port Authority doesn’t have the money to maintain the property. Lawrence says the Port Authority will help the state all that it can.

There’s a lot to take care of. Ogdensburg Correctional Facility (the proper name for the prison) has 40 buildings, sitting on 33 acres of land.

Local officials are concerned the prison will deteriorate, since the state will not heat the buildings during the winter. The prison was one of several the state closed in March.

