Paddock Arcade getting new look

By 7 News Staff
Published: Aug. 17, 2022 at 3:56 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A historic building in downtown Watertown is getting a facelift.

The facade of the Paddock Arcade is being removed. Crews will replace it with stone work.

Built in 1850, the arcade is on the National Register of Historic Places, and is routinely cited as one of the first enclosed shopping areas in the United States.

The structure was recently purchased by local developer Jake Johnson.

