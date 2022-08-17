Rev. Donald W. Briant, 69, of Evans Mills

EVANS MILLS, New York (WWNY) - Rev. Donald W. Briant, 69, of Schell Avenue, passed away, Thursday afternoon, August 11, 2022.

Born on December 27, 1952 in Watertown, NY, he was a son of Francis H. Briant, Sr. and Gertrude Locksmith Briant and he attended Evans Mills Elementary School and Indian River Central School.

Don married Sheila M. Cooper on October 16, 1982 at the Evans Mills United Methodist Church, with Rev. Catherine Salisbury, officiating. After 39-years of marriage, Sheila passed away November 21, 2021.

Don and his brother, Joe, Art Phillips and Ron Casler were original members of the band, “Southbound”. He also traveled throughout Canada and the United States as a member of various bands, including, Three Lane Highway. For a time, Don was owner and operator of a stringed instrument repair shop, the 12th Fret in Evans Mills, NY.

In the late 1990′s, he became involved with the music ministry at Evans Mills United Methodist Church, which resulted in continuing education to be a lay speaker then on to be a Pastor. He was appointed to the Clayton and Depauville Methodist Churches in 2004 and in 2015 he began a church plant, now known as the Agape House Fellowship Church, LaFargeville, NY, retiring in 2020, due to illness.

Don enjoyed fishing, music, NASCAR, dirt track racing and the New York Yankees.

Survivors include two brothers and two sisters-in-law, Louis and Atsuko Briant, and Joseph and Charlotte Briant, all of Belleville, NY; two nieces, Tammy Matice and Tina Banks; four nephews, Francis Briant, III, Tim Briant, Scott Briant and Kyle Briant.

His parents, his wife, Sheila, a brother and sister-in-law, Francis, Jr. and Linda Briant, all passed away previously.

Memorial Services will be 10 am, Friday, August 19, 2022 at the Grace Wesleyan Church, 311 Prospect Street, Watertown, NY, with Pastor Ben Mackey, officiating. Burial will be in Evans Mills Cemetery, immediately following services.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to a church of one’s choice.

Arrangements are with Frederick Bros. Funeral Home, Theresa, NY.

