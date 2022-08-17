Robert Scott Stearns, 60, formerly of Saranac Lake

Published: Aug. 17, 2022
STAR LAKE, New York (WWNY) - Robert Scott Stearns, 60, formerly of Saranac Lake, died August 5 in Montana, where he lived.

Calling hours and his funeral will be at 1 PM Tuesday, August 23, at Hawley Funeral Home, Star Lake.

Burial will be at a later date.

Mr. Stearns is survived by his mother, Esther, of Gouverneur; sisters Wanda and Michelle; a son, Gordon; daughters Nicole, Kimberly and Rachelle; 16 grandchildren.

Arrangements are with Hawley Funeral Home.

