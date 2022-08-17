Shirley H. Lasell, 90, of Ellisburg

By Submitted by funeral home
Published: Aug. 17, 2022 at 5:14 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
ELLISBURG, New York (WWNY) - Shirley H. Lasell, Ellisburg passed away Tuesday, August 16th at her home while under the care of her family and Hospice of Jefferson County. She was 90 years old.

A memorial service will be held on Tuesday, August 23rd at the Mannsville United Methodist Church, at 10:30 am. Calling hours will be held prior to the service from 9:00 am – 10:30 am at the church. Burial will follow the service at the Woodlawn Cemetery, Sandy Creek.

She was born in Tupper Lake, NY the daughter to the late George and Isabele Sovey Harvey.

Shirley had worked for many years as a beautician in her home where she had her shop. After retiring from doing hair, she had an embroidering business that too was out of her home in Pierrepont Manor.

Surviving are her 2 daughters, Deborah Phinney, Clayton; Diane (Greg) Lake, Ellisburg; daughter-in-law Janet Lasell, Mannsville; sister, Grace Lasell, Sandy Creek; 11 grandchildren, 25 great-grandchildren, 5 great-great grandchildren with one on the way due in September, and several nieces and nephews.

Besides her parents she was predeceased by her husband, Arold “Joe” Lasell, 2 sons, Marvin and David Lasell, son-in-law Patrick Phinney, one sister and 8 brothers.

Shirley was a member of the Mannsville United Methodist Church, North Country Quilt Guild, and the Circle of Friends in Adams.

In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Mannsville Manor Fire Department, PO Box 460 Mannsville, NY 13661, Mannsville United Methodist Church, PO Box 380, Mannsville, NY 13661 or Hospice of Jefferson Co., 1398 Gotham St., Watertown, NY 13601.

Online condolences may be made at www.carpenterstoodley.com

