Steven C. McAvoy Sr., 76, of Clayton

Published: Aug. 17, 2022
CLAYTON, New York (WWNY) - Steven C. McAvoy Sr., age 76, died on August 4, 2022, in his home. He was born May 7, 1946, in Albany, NY and was adopted by Seaman and Helen (Gifford) McAvoy as an infant.

One marriage to Margaret Bond ended in divorce. He worked as a farmer for many years and then as a truck driver until he retired.

He is survived by three sons, Steven Jr. (Angela), Daniel, and Jeremy (Rebecca), and several grandchildren. His parents predeceased him.

No calling hours or funeral are scheduled at this time. Burial will be in St. Lawrence Union Cemetery at a later date.

Arrangements are with Frederick Bros. Funeral Home, Theresa, NY.

To leave condolences go to www.frederickbrosfuneralhome.com and access the obituary. Click on the Tribute Wall located on the top left.

