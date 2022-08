WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A section of Leray Street in Watertown will be shut down Wednesday for water main repairs.

Crews will be working at 528 Leray Street, so the street will be closed between West Main and West Lynde streets.

Work is expected to be completed by 4 p.m.

Drivers should avoid the area if they can.

