Want to improve your community? Join Change Club!

Cornell Cooperative Extension's Change Club
By 7 News Staff
Published: Aug. 17, 2022 at 8:32 AM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Cornell Cooperative Extension of Jefferson County wants to help you make positive changes in your community.

It’s called Change Club and nutrition and parenting program manager April Bennett talked about it on 7 News This Morning.

Cooperative Extension is looking for people in the Watertown, Carthage, and town of Hounsfield areas who want to make their communities better.

The clubs in each community will meet and decide on a project. They’ll each receive $5,000 to make it a reality.

The idea is to create ways to make people more active or eat healthier. Past projects have included creating a farmers market, improving snacks in schools, improving and building walking trails, and adding fitness opportunities.

You can find out more at changeclubproject.com. You can also email aln48@cornell.edu or call 315-788-8450, etension 265.

