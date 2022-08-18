Can first responders find your address?

Home address numbers
By Chad Charette
Published: Aug. 18, 2022 at 5:42 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - When an emergency call comes in, response time is everything. To get to the emergency, first responders first need to find it.

That’s why the city’s code enforcement bureau sent out letters urging Watertown residents to make sure their home address numbers are clearly visible from the road. It’s an effort to make life easier for first responders.

“It has really enhanced response times for emergencies. Everyone from police to fire and EMS. That’s the real purpose of these letters,” said Watertown Code Enforcement Supervisor Dana Aitkins.

The letter is a joint effort between code enforcement and Watertown’s fire department. In the past, they say they’ve had trouble quickly finding certain addresses.

“We’re rolling down the road. We’re reading numbers as fast as we can. Could be in the middle of the night in the dark and sometimes they’re hard to locate,” said Captain Richard Little, Watertown Fire Department.

When every second counts, it’s important to make sure the number contrasts nicely with the house.

“By being able to locate that emergency in a timely fashion, we can get there, do what we need to do so we can help you or your loved ones when they have an emergency,” said Little.

Often numbers are not visible because they are too small, they’ve been painted over, or covered by plants. Officials say you should also be mindful that visibility can change with the season.

“You can look at your address in the fall and say, wow, that looks great. Then all of a sudden the trees start to flourish. Now the address from the road is not visible anymore. That impacts it,” said Little.

First responders say the time spent trying to find a home can mean the difference between life and death, so take a glance outside and make sure they can find yours.

