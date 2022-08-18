Ceremony kicks off construction of flood resiliency projects

ALEXANDRIA BAY, New York (WWNY) - State and local officials held a groundbreaking ceremony in Alexandria Bay Thursday to mark the start of construction on a series of flood resiliency projects.

The state awarded more than $3.8 million in grants to the village of Alexandria Bay and the town of Alexandria to build new boat docks and launches, walking trails and flood prevention measures.

The money comes from the state’s Resiliency and Economic Development Initiative or REDI, which was created in response to a pattern of flooding on the St. Lawrence River and Lake Ontario.

In 2019, flooding damaged village and town infrastructure, including docks, boat launches, wharves, and water treatment facilities.

The village of Alexandria Bay was awarded a total of $3.36 million by the REDI Commission for three projects. The town of Alexandria received $455,000 to complete its REDI project.

“The projects exemplify the REDI mission in the region. Supporting tourism, safeguarding public health and safety, and keeping these communities accessible to residents and visitors even in times of high water and flooding along the shores of the St. Lawrence River,” said Lieutenant Governor Antonio Delgado.

The projects include:

$2 million to replace the entire Lower James Street Dock and a section of the Upper James Street Dock with a new floating dock system. The remaining Upper James Street Dock will be elevated above flood level.

$1.1 million to repair or replace sections of the wharf at Scenic View Park. The project also includes additional site upgrades including new concrete walkways, installation of an Americans with Disabilities Act-compliant lift for wheelchairs and strollers, and lighting along the wharf and walkway.

$260,000 to upgrade Alexandria Bay’s water treatment plant, which provides water to the village and surrounding towns. The state says both the treatment plant and wet well are exposed to waves that can easily reach two feet in height, overtopping the wet well. Flooding would compromise water quality and availability. The project includes installing a new concrete slab in the water filtration plant so the finished floor elevation is above the historic high-water levels. A new precast section will also be added to the raw water wet well so it is above high water levels. The project also includes the installation of riprap to protect the water filtration plant from wave action, and exterior wall improvements.

$455,000 to raise the Goose Bay boat launch’s concrete bulkhead, dredge at the end of the boat ramp, and install a new boat ramp. Additionally, the existing parking area will be enlarged, and a pedestrian walkway will be created.

