Clarkson hosts workshops for north country entrepreneurs

CARTHAGE, New York (WWNY) - Clarkson University is providing free entrepreneurship training for business owners across the north country.

The workshops help provide new and innovative business training methods and networking ideas.

Clarkson, Jefferson County Economic Development, and Naturally Lewis put on the event at Zero Dock Street in Carthage Wednesday night.

Businesses from across the north country took part in the seminar and breakout sessions.

“Anything from a lodging facility in the Tug Hill area, to a specialty boutique, to an equestrian supply store, to a software engineer,” said Jamey Hoose, who’s director of Clarkson’s Shipley Center for Innovation. “So the businesses are extremely diverse in what they want to do. We also have companies that have been in business for a couple of years, to one’s that haven’t even started yet.”

The workshop was the first of several.

There’s another in Ogdensburg on August 31.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.