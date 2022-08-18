Cloudy today, sunny tomorrow

It will be cloudy with maybe a stray shower or two.
By Emily Griffin
Published: Aug. 18, 2022 at 6:49 AM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Any patchy fog will lift quickly, but the clouds will stay with us all day.

Some places could see a shower or two. There’s a 30% chance of it. Highs will reach the upper 70s for some, the low 80s for others.

Skies clear overnight. Lows will be in the low 60s.

Friday will be sunny, clear, and warm. Highs will be in the low to mid-80s.

It’s sunny for Saturday, too. Highs will be in the upper 80s.

Sunday will be mostly sunny with a 30% chance of rain. Highs will be in the mid-80s.

It will be partly sunny with a chance of rain Monday and Tuesday. It will be mostly sunny with a chance of rain on Wednesday. Highs will be in the upper 70s and low 80s all three days.

