Congressional candidate campaigns in Watertown as primary approaches

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Candidates for Congress and Senate are in the homestretch as Tuesday’s primary nears.

Republican candidate for the 24th Congressional District Mario Fratto held a campaign event in downtown Watertown. He reminded people to vote in the primary election.

Supporters of Fratto held the signs as people drove by.

Fratto had this message for voters before they head to the polls: “Help is coming. Help is on the way. There’s a local representative. Somebody who puts on work boots and goes to work every day just like you. I’ve studied the Constitution, I’ve run a law office, I have a family, and I’m a real conservative,” he said.

Fratto is up against Republican Claudia Tenney.

