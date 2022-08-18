Construction projects mean good things for Watertown, says city manager

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Cranes, cones and construction. They’re common sights in Watertown as several major projects are underway.

“Every once in a while we need to go through and have a major rehab in order to keep these buildings and infrastructure viable for the future,” said Watertown City Manager Ken Mix.

The largest of the projects, the new $27 million YMCA Community and Aquatics Center began construction in July.

It’s scheduled to open late next year. The YMCA project is one of several currently ongoing in the downtown and Public Square areas.

“We’ll see a lot of construction over the years but it’s usually more dispersed than what we’re seeing right now,” said Mix.

Construction has started in other sections of the city. Both the new Washington Street Stewart’s location has broken ground, and a brand new Chick-fil-A restaurant is scheduled to open next to Interstate 81.

Mix says the infusion of private investment dollars into the city is crucial for its future growth.

“Without the private investment, really, cities sort of start to decline. Lack of investment means that you have a declining city and that’s not good for any of us,” he said.

Construction can also be seen throughout Public Square like at the Paddock Arcade and other downtown buildings have also recently gotten facelifts.

While these projects will likely improve areas of the city, Mix points out that improvements like this help the city’s tax base as well.

