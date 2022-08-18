Dream Fest Outdoor Concert coming up Saturday

By 7 News Staff
Published: Aug. 18, 2022 at 2:31 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The public is invited to the Dream Fest Outdoor Concert this Saturday.

It will be held at the Lodge at Dreaming Tree Ranch, 185 Wilkinson Road, Potsdam.

Jerry Manor appeared on 7 News at Noon on Wednesday to talk about the concert, which features opening act Waydown Wailers followed by Neil Young tribute band “Broken Arrow.”

Food and drinks will be available on site.

The concert benefits the Help Sami Kick Cancer Foundation.

For more information, visit Helpsamikickcancer.org

