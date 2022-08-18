Government could stop paying for Covid vaccines, tests

(WWNY) - The Biden Administration’s goal is to stop having the government pay for your Covid vaccine, treatments and tests.

Health officials say they hope in 2023 we’ll see the commercialization of almost all of these products, but a little of it could start being seen this fall.

Meanwhile, the government is expected to pay for an updated booster shot that’ll be available next month to protect people from two subvariants of the coronavirus.

