Helen J. Peck, 78, of Champion

By Submitted by funeral home
Published: Aug. 18, 2022 at 5:04 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHAMPION, New York (WWNY) - Helen J. Peck, 78, of County Route 47 died peacefully, Thursday morning on August 18, 2022 at the Upstate University Hospital in Syracuse, NY.

Helen was born on October 18, 1943 in Watertown, NY.

A full obituary will be published tomorrow.

Arrangements are being handled by the Lundy Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Inc. located at 500 State Street in Carthage, NY 13619.

Online condolences can be made at www.lundyfuneralhome.com

Obituaries

Home address numbers
Can first responders find your address?
Mario Fratto
Congressional candidate campaigns in Watertown as primary approaches
With the fall semester around the corner, new life-like mannequins are ready to go at Jefferson...
New mannequins give JCC nursing students hands-on training
Candles
Paul A. Baker, 86, of Rutland Center
Candles
Timothy D. Hovey, 61, of Dexter

Obituaries

Candles
Robert Ambrose Gormley, 83, of Carthage
Lawrence A. Lasell passed away Monday, August 15th at his home under the care of his loving...
Lawrence A. Lasell, 87, of Sandy Creek
Cranes, cones and construction. They’re common sights in Watertown as several major projects...
Construction projects mean good things for Watertown, says city manager
COVID vaccine
Government could stop paying for Covid vaccines, tests
State and local officials held a groundbreaking ceremony in Alexandria Bay Thursday to mark the...
Ceremony kicks off construction of flood resiliency projects