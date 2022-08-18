Kenneth Claude “K.C.” Hale, 70, of Ogdensburg

Funeral Services for Kenneth Claude “K.C.” Hale, age 70, of Ogdensburg, NY and formerly of Plattsburgh, NY, will be held on Tuesday, August 23, 2022, at 11:00AM with military honors at Frary Funeral Home, Ogdensburg. (Funeral Home)

OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - Funeral Services for Kenneth Claude “K.C.” Hale, age 70, of Ogdensburg, NY and formerly of Plattsburgh, NY, will be held on Tuesday, August 23, 2022, at 11:00AM with military honors at Frary Funeral Home, Ogdensburg. Burial will be in St. Alexander Cemetery in Morrisonville, NY, on August 24, 2022, at 1:00PM. Arrangements are under the care and direction of Frary Funeral Home, Ogdensburg. Mr. Hale passed away on Wednesday, August 17, 2022, at Upstate Hospital in Syracuse, NY. K.C. is survived by his wife, Patricia Hale of Ogdensburg, NY; a daughter, Karri Hollis and her husband, Andrew, of Ogdensburg, NY and their children, Jesse Hollis of Pennsylvania, Aleaha Hollis of Gouverneur, NY, Drew II Hollis of Ogdensburg and Ryan Hollis of Ogdensburg; a brother, Brian Hale and his wife, Pam, of Orange County, CA and their children, Daniel Hale and Eric Hale and his wife, Nikki; four great grandchildren; a sister-in-law, Kathryn Prebish of Syracuse, NY; a brother-in-law, Robert Mason and his wife, Marie, of Penn Yann, NY; and several nieces, nephews and cousins. Kenneth is predeceased by his parents, Edward and Barbara Hale; his late wife, Paulette Mary (Carter) Hale and son, Michael Scott Hale.

K.C. was born on February 1, 1952, in Plattsburgh, NY, to the late Edward and Barbara (Rocque) Hale. He attended local schools in the Plattsburgh area and later enlisted in the United States Navy in 1970 where he served during the Vietnam Conflict. Mr. Hale received such medals as the National Defense Service Medal, Vietnam Service Medal, Republic of Vietnam Campaign Medal, Combat Action Ribbon. and Meritorious Unit Commendation while serving on the USS Harold E. Holt. He was later honorably discharged in 1974 at the rank of EN2. K.C. was very proud and held the time he spent in the service in the highest regard. K.C. married Patricia Mason on November 1, 1997, at their home surrounded by loved ones. Mr. Hale was employed as a corrections officer at Riverview Correctional Facility in Ogdensburg, NY, until his retirement on February 20, 2014. K.C. enjoyed NASCAR, motorcycles, hotrods, fishing, tinkering with auto mechanics and his beloved dogs, Squeek and Annie. One of his greatest joys was spending time with his brothers of the VFW. Donations may be made in K.C.’s memory to the Wounded Warrior Project, P.O. Box 758516, Topeka, Kansas 66675-8516, and St. Lawrence Valley S.P.C.A., P.O. Box 594, Ogdensburg, NY 13669.

