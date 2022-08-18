Lawrence A. Lasell, 87, of Sandy Creek

Lawrence A. Lasell passed away Monday, August 15th at his home under the care of his loving family and Hospice of Jefferson County. (Funeral Home)

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Lawrence A. Lasell passed away Monday, August 15th at his home under the care of his loving family and Hospice of Jefferson County. He was 87 years old.

Born on January 2nd, 1935, in Saratoga, a son to the late Arold and Irene Scofield Lasell. He married Grace Harvey on December 10th, 1955, in Pulaski. They lived in Pierrepont Manor for many years before renovating and moving to their beloved dream dairy farm in Sandy Creek, Meadowbrook Farm. He enjoyed fishing and hunting, was an avid reader, and always looked forward to the camaraderie of family and friends in his home and garage while overlooking his beautiful meadows and streams.

Larry and Grace owned and operated Lasell’s Mobil Service in Mannsville from 1964-1980. After selling the service station that is now an ice cream shop, he went to work for Vector Construction in Syracuse, NY as a heavy equipment mechanic until his retirement.

He is survived by his loving wife, Grace Lasell, Sandy Creek; 3 daughters, Nikki (Gary) Groff, Lori (Charles) Cean, both of Pierrepont Manor; Cynthia (Brett) Wood, Sandy Pond; 6 grandchildren, Joshua (Darcie) Groff, Vanessa (David) Zangari, Kevin (Lindsey) Cean, Adrienne (Ryan) Brimmer, Ashely (Zachary) O’Brien -Thomas, Tylin (Matthew) Barnhardt, 14 great-grandchildren; a brother, Robert Lasell; and several nieces and nephews. He was lovingly known and remembered by many as “Unc”!

Besides his parents he was predeceased by a sister, Muriel Harvey, 2 brothers, Arold (Joe) and Richard Lasell and several sister and brothers-in-law.

A private burial will be held at the convenience of his family in the Woodlawn Cemetery, Sandy Creek.

In lieu of flowers donations may be made in his name to Hospice of Jefferson County, 1398 Gotham St., Watertown, NY 13601.

Online condolences can be made at www.carpenterstoodley.com

