Morristown man faces federal fraud charges

By 7 News Staff
Published: Aug. 18, 2022 at 7:20 AM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
BUFFALO, New York (WWNY) - A Morristown man is one of two people indicted on fraud charges in Buffalo Wednesday.

A federal grand jury handed up an indictment charging 51-year-old Darin Pastor of Morristown and 59-year-old Halford Johnson of Brockport, N.Y., with conspiracy to commit wire fraud and securities fraud, securities fraud, and wire fraud.

The charges carry a maximum penalty of 25 years in prison.

Federal authorities say Pastor acquired a company he renamed Capstone Financial Group in 2013 and became its CEO.

Authorities claim that between 2013 and 2017, Pastor and Johnson convinced around 95 investors to purchase $19 million worth of stock in Capstone.

The two told investors Pastor was wealthy, even though, as authorities claim, he had little net worth and was millions of dollars in debt. Pastor and Johnson allegedly maintained a Wikipedia page to back up their claims. Potential investors were encouraged to look him up online.

Officials say Pastor used the money to pay for “a lavish lifestyle” for him and his wife, including homes, cars, jewelry, child support payments, and a destination wedding.

Pastor and Johnson were arraigned in U.S. district court and released.

