Music on the Porch Day in Watertown later this month

Music on the Porch Day
By 7 News Staff
Published: Aug. 18, 2022 at 8:58 AM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - It’s International Music on the Porch Day next weekend. The North Country Arts Council and HarmoNNY are teaming up to feature local musicians in downtown Watertown.

Arts Council treasurer Laura Oakes and HarmoNNY president Joseph Foy talked about it on 7 News This Morning.

You can watch their interview in the video above.

The event is from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday, August 27.

Eleven performers and groups will rotate among four different venues: Trinity Episcopal Church, behind the Jefferson County Historical Society, in front of the former Masonic Temple, and at city hall.

There will be a jam session featuring several of the musicians toward the end.

There’s no charge. Just bring your chair or blanket and enjoy the music.

Find out more at nnyart.org or by calling 315-661-6361.

