New mannequins give JCC nursing students hands-on training

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - With the fall semester around the corner, new life-like mannequins are ready to go at Jefferson Community College’s nursing program.

Nursing students check respiration levels on both the mom and the baby - a simulation through a new life-like mannequin at JCC’s nursing program.

“It’s invaluable because the more hands-on you can be, the better you will be prepared,” said Samantha Sharp, nursing student.

With help from state Senator Patty Ritchie, the school secured a $100,000 SUNY grant.

Part of that went toward two life-like mannequins and allowed for 16 more nursing students in the program.

“It gives them more experience to practice their skills and to increase their confidence when they get to the clinical setting,” said Kady Hoiftian, assistant nursing professor.

The mannequins allow nursing students to have better hands-on training.

The birthing mom mannequin goes through all stages of labor including possible complications for both the mom and baby.

Nursing student Erica Suchinski says practice is key.

“I spend at least five or more days in the lab practicing other skills, practicing with other students and I have never missed a clinical. That’s the best time,” she said.

With the two new additions, JCC now has a total of 11 mannequins. More tools to make a challenging program better.

“The program has been tough, but they try to prepare you as much as possible for the type of scenarios you’ll encounter working as a nurse, so it’s been tough but it’s been rewarding,” said Sharp.

“We can work out our kinks here in the lab where it is safer before we are with actual patients,” said Suchinski.

Currently, there are no nursing seats left for the fall semester but there are some openings left for the spring semester.

