OBPA doing its part to support renewable energy projects

Windmill parts are transferred from a ship to land at the Port of Ogdensburg.
By Sean Brynda
Published: Aug. 18, 2022 at 2:47 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - As New York continues to invest in renewable energy projects, some of the parts for these projects come from across the sea to the north country.

The St. Lawrence Seaway is the global shipping lane for trade and the Ogdensburg Bridge and Port Authority stands ready to take goods from ship to land.

On Thursday, it was windmill parts.

“With recent demand in renewable energy and projects in New York state, we’re here to support kind of what New York state’s doing with renewable energy and we have the manpower and the knowledge and space to take on different projects from different locations in the state,” said Steve Lawrence, Ogdensburg Bridge and Port Authority executive director.

The wind blades are 255 feet in length and will be split into three parts for easier transportation

After a month’s journey, the blades arrive in Ogdensburg from India, ready to be trucked to Steuben County to reconstruct the Eight Point Wind project there.

If you think this project has anything to do with the wind towers that blocked traffic in Ogdensburg last week, think again.

“Those towers really came from another project. It had nothing to do with the port. We have had an emphasis. Back in 2012, we put a port of access road in, and with that, we were trying to get trucks off the city streets and that trucks could easily make their way out to Route 37,” said Lawrence.

From one end of the world to right here in the north country’s backyard, international trade is keeping things busy at the Port of Ogdensburg.

