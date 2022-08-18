Oswego County man accused of child porn possession

By 7 News Staff
Published: Aug. 18, 2022 at 10:38 AM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
LOWVILLE, New York (WWNY) - An Oswego County man is accused of possessing child pornography in Lewis County.

Sheriff deputies say 30-year-old Matthias Kubick of Altmar was arrested on a sealed grand jury indictment warrant on August 9. The warrant was issued on June 30.

Kubick was charged with 20 felony counts of possessing a sexual performance by a child.

He was arraigned in Lewis County Court and sent to jail on $3,000 bail. Deputies say Kubick is also being held on a probation warrant.

