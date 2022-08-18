Red & Black receiver helps fuel team’s win streak

Red & Black receiver helps fuel team's win streak
By Mel Busler
Published: Aug. 18, 2022 at 7:41 AM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Watertown’s Red & Black has a veteran receiver who is doing his part for a high-octane offense.

Chris Furr had a great game Saturday. The 11th-year veteran had three touchdown catches for 126 yards in the 35-7 victory over Glens Falls. That win put the team at 6-0.

Furr continues to perform at a high level a decade after he first put on a Red & Black uniform.

He gets added motivation from those close to him.

After being with the team this long, you wonder how much longer he wants to play for the Red & Black.

The offensive line takes pride in giving athletes like Furr the opportunity to showcase their talents.

The way Chris Furr is performing, there will be plenty of celebrations to go around.

