Report: Stefanik to remain in GOP House leadership

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WWNY) - North country congresswoman Elise Stefanik plans to remain in Republican House leadership, Punchbowl News reported Thursday.

The online newsletter - which covers politics and policy in congress - cited a source familiar with Stefanik’s plans.

Punchbowl reported Stefanik will run again for leadership, either for her current spot as Republican Conference chair, or “Stefanik is considering running for majority whip, the No. 3 job if Republicans win the House.”

Republicans are widely expected to wrest control of the House of Representatives back from Democrats in this November’s elections.

Stefanik had expressed interest in chairing the Education and Labor Committee, but has chosen to stay in leadership instead, the newsletter reported.

Stefanik moved into the conference chair job after Rep. Liz Cheney, a staunch critic of former President Donald Trump, was ousted from the job. Stefanik has allied herself closely with Trump.

Punchbowl reported Stefanik should win re-election to the conference chair “in a walk.”

“There are other GOP lawmakers who have expressed interest in the job,” the newsletter notes, “but we can’t imagine a serious challenge to Stefanik, which is why we think she’ll take this path.”

