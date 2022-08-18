Robert Ambrose Gormley, 83, of Carthage

CARTHAGE, New York (WWNY) - Robert Ambrose Gormley, 83, of 846 State St. passed away peacefully on Sunday, August 14, 2022 in the comfort of his home.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00am on Saturday, August 27th at St. James Catholic Church in Carthage. A full obituary will be published upon its completion.

Arrangements are with the Bezanilla-McGraw Funeral Home, Carthage.

