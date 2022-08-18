Send It To 7 Pics of the Week: critters, sunsets - & a hay-nado?

(WWNY) - Jerry the cow stopped to smell the sunflowers in Martinsburg. It took three people to convince her to return to her pasture. Can you blame her?

Next, we have a bear near Gouverneur who was also stopping for a sniff. Brian Morrow was brave enough to take video as it meandered around.

Jim Yerdon was kind enough to help out mother nature’s stinkiest creation. A skunk fell into his well, so he threw down some fruit and got to work building a ladder, The skunk got a treat and an escape.

Phil Trivilino found himself in the company of a bunch of white egrets in a swamp just west of North Lawrence.

Theresa Lundy’s dog Luna was seen enjoying a summer evening skyline.

Rachel Sugrue’s son captured the moon.

Meanwhile, several viewers captured sunset on camera, in West Carthage, Cape Vincent, Lisbon, Tibbetts Point, and along Grindstone Island.

And Carmel Rastley sent in video of hay in a town of Rossie field swirling up in the wind, reminiscent of the “Wizard of Oz” scene. It’s just missing a witch, a house, and Dorothy.

