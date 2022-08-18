St. Lawrence County to appeal court decision on unpaid tax collection

(WWNY)
By 7 News Staff
Published: Aug. 18, 2022 at 1:31 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
CANTON, New York (WWNY) - The battle continues between Ogdensburg and St. Lawrence County over collecting unpaid property taxes.

The county has filed notice that it will appeal a recent ruling that Ogdensburg officials called “an enormous victory” for the city.

Earlier this month, a state appeals court said the city has the right to shift the responsibility of collecting unpaid taxes to St. Lawrence County.

Last year, Ogdensburg notified the county that the city was giving up its property tax foreclosure authority.

At the time, the city had to pay the county for any uncollected county taxes. It cost Ogdensburg about a quarter million dollars per year.

Earlier this month, County Attorney Stephen Button said the county was pleased that two of the appellate division justices sided with the county.

He pointed out that the chief justice, in a dissenting opinion, believes Ogdensburg’s actions were unconstitutional.

