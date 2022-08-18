Stefanik urges Canada to drop ArriveCAN requirement for cross-border travel

WASHINGTON (WWNY) - Rep. Elise Stefanik, who represents the north country, is adding her voice to many on both sides of the border calling for Canada to end mandatory use of the ArriveCAN app.

The app was introduced in November 2020 and by the following February was used to ensure the COVID-19 vaccination status of people heading to Canada.

According to the Toronto Sun, poor data quality meant nearly 138,000 COVID-19 test results couldn’t be matched to incoming travelers, and only 25% of travelers who had to quarantine in government-authorized hotels verifiably did.

And the CBC reports that 10,200 travelers were told to quarantine when they didn’t have to.

Stefanik says the glitchy app has disrupted cross-border travel and has damaged tourism and commerce.

She says the app’s “burdensome requirements” are confusing and many people are held up because their information is incomplete.

“This creates significant backlogs of travelers as they clear customs,” she said. “As a result, travelers are choosing to stay home rather than face long wait times and frustrations caused by the ArriveCAN app.”

Many Canadian chambers of commerce and officials along the border are asking the Canadian government to no longer make the app mandatory.

The government, meanwhile, says the app reduces wait times at customs.

