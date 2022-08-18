Swastika spray-painted on Atlanta’s iconic Rainbow Crosswalk

The Atlanta Police Department said someone spray-painted a swastika on the crosswalk this week. (Source: WGCL)
By Allen Devlin and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Aug. 18, 2022 at 3:14 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA (WGCL/Gray News) – The iconic Rainbow Crosswalk in Atlanta has been vandalized once again, according to police.

The Atlanta Police Department (APD) said someone spray-painted a swastika on the crosswalk this week. The LGBTQ Liaison Unit is investigating the incident as hate speech.

The Atlanta Department of Transportation (ATL DOT) washed away the swastika with a pressure washer.

Atlanta Police Department Press Secretary Michael Smith said the ATL DOT workers scrambled a crew together in the rain to remove “the disgusting act of vandalism from our street.”

“We thank the women and men of ATLDOT and APD for erasing the hate that has no place in our city in such a swift and efficient manner,” Smith said.

Investigators are still working to determine further information.

Copyright 2022 WGCL via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A luxury yacht docked at Clayton over the weekend, and onboard was owner Kathleen Walgreen, as...
Yacht belonging to Walgreen docks in Clayton
A Carthage woman was airlifted to a Syracuse hospital Tuesday evening after her motorcycle...
Carthage woman airlifted to Syracuse after motorcycle hits deer
Police were investigating a crash between a motorcycle and a car that happened late Wednesday...
Greig man killed in motorcycle crash
WWNY Peyton Morse.
Father & Watertown fire chief to appear in front of grand jury probing firefighter Peyton Morse’s death
Ogdensburg Correctional Facility
OBPA on Ogdensburg prison; ‘thanks but...’

Latest News

Investigators are trying to determine the children's identities and looking for clues into the...
Family finds remains of 2 children in suitcases they bought at auction, New Zealand police say
State and local officials held a groundbreaking ceremony in Alexandria Bay Thursday to mark the...
Ceremony kicks off construction of flood resiliency projects
This combo of images provided by the Kent County, Mich., Jail. shows Barry Croft Jr., left, and...
Prosecutors rest their case against 2 men in Whitmer plot
In this image provided by the Ukrainian Presidential Press Office, Ukrainian President...
High-level talks in Ukraine yield little reported progress
A Florida man is thankful to be alive after fighting off an alligator. (WFTS, CHRISTINE LA...
GRAPHIC: Florida man survives alligator attack caught on camera