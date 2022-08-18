There’s a lot to see - & hear - at Clayton Opera House

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - It’s a busy month at the Clayton Opera House.

Executive director Julie Garnsey stopped by to bring us up to speed.

Watch the video for her interview on 7 News This Morning.

Tonight (Thursday, August 18) The Steeldrivers will perform. They’re a Grammy-winning bluegrass group.

The Clayton Community Band will be onstage on Tuesday, August 23.

The Orchestra of Northern New York will be in the house on Saturday, August 27.

You can buy tickets and see the complete schedule at claytonoperahouse.com. You can also call the box office at 315-686-1037.

