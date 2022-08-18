Watertown woman arrested following slow-speed chase

(MGN)
By 7 News Staff
Published: Aug. 18, 2022 at 2:08 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - There was a slow-speed chase late Wednesday evening through the streets of Watertown.

Police said 27-year-old Ashley Shelmidine of drove away from a Jefferson County sheriff’s deputy on Waterman Drive when her car was going to be towed because of a suspended registration.

Officials said the Watertown woman never went over 35 miles an hour, but failed to stop at multiple stop signs and traffic lights before she finally stopped on Gotham Street.

Charges include failure to comply, expired registration and endangering the welfare of a child.

Officials said there was a two-year-old in the back seat.

