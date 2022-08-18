Woman killed by her 5 Great Danes, autopsy finds

When deputies arrived, they found 43-year-old Mindy Kiepe dead at the scene.
When deputies arrived, they found 43-year-old Mindy Kiepe dead at the scene.(Daniel Tadevosyan/Getty Images via Canva)
By Dean Welte and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Aug. 18, 2022 at 10:31 AM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLAY COUNTY, Iowa (KTIV/Gray News) – A woman in rural Iowa died this week after she was attacked by her own five dogs, authorities said.

According to the Clay County Sheriff’s Office, deputies got a call Monday from someone who said he found a woman in a ditch but could not get close to her because there were several large dogs surrounding her.

When deputies arrived, they found 43-year-old Mindy Kiepe dead at the scene.

Her body was taken to the Iowa State Medical Examiner for an autopsy, which determined the cause of death to be multiple dog bite injuries.

Investigators determined that Kiepe’s five Great Danes caused her death. Those dogs have now been euthanized.

Copyright 2022 KTIV via Gray News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A luxury yacht docked at Clayton over the weekend, and onboard was owner Kathleen Walgreen, as...
Yacht belonging to Walgreen docks in Clayton
A Carthage woman was airlifted to a Syracuse hospital Tuesday evening after her motorcycle...
Carthage woman airlifted to Syracuse after motorcycle hits deer
Police were investigating a crash between a motorcycle and a car that happened late Wednesday...
Greig man killed in motorcycle crash
WWNY Peyton Morse.
Father & Watertown fire chief to appear in front of grand jury probing firefighter Peyton Morse’s death
Ogdensburg Correctional Facility
OBPA on Ogdensburg prison; ‘thanks but...’

Latest News

FILE - Author Salman Rushdie appears at a signing for his book "Home" in London on June 6,...
Rushdie’s attacker indicted, expected to appear in court
The Dodge Charger Daytona SRT concept is unveiled, Wednesday, Aug. 17, 2022, in Pontiac, Mich....
Gas-powered muscle cars drive into the sunset, turn electric
Cargo vessels are anchored offshore near oil platforms, before heading into the Los...
Federal study: New climate law to slice carbon pollution 40%
The Trump Organization's former Chief Financial Officer Allen Weisselberg departs court,...
Trump CFO’s plea deal could make him a prosecution witness
Netflix debuts trailer for new Addams Family series 'Wednesday'