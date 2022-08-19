Crash snarls traffic on Route 11

Traffic was reduced to one lane in each direction following a crash Thursday night in front of...
Traffic was reduced to one lane in each direction following a crash Thursday night in front of Walmart in the town of LeRay.(WWNY)
By 7 News Staff
Published: Aug. 19, 2022 at 5:46 AM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
LERAY, New York (WWNY) - Part of U.S. Route 11 was closed Thursday night after a crash involving at least two vehicles in the town of LeRay.

It happened around 9:30 p.m. in front of Walmart.

One of the vehicles wound up on its roof. An ambulance was seen leaving towards Watertown with its lights on.

Traffic was reduced to one lane in each direction briefly but reopened later.

State police were at the scene.

