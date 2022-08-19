Dakota J. Weaver, 29, of Watertown

Dakota J. Weaver, 29, Watertown, passed away Thursday, August 11th, 2022 at his residence.
There will be no services held. Burial will be at a later date. Arrangements are with the Reed & Benoit Funeral Home, Watertown.

He is survived by his father and step-mother, Jimmy and Lisa Weaver, Watertown; his step-father Joseph Higgins; his half siblings April Baron (Benjamin Schram), Indiana, Janyce Baron, Syracuse, Daniel J. Baron, Indiana, Collin J. Weaver, Watertown, Lonnie D. Weaver, Watertown and Lily M. Weaver, Calcium; his paternal grandmother, Jacqueline M. Weaver, Watertown, Aunt Tammy House, Calcium, Tina Gordy, North Carolina; several cousins, nieces and nephews.

He was predeceased by his mother Kathleen V. Conklin Weaver Higgins, maternal grandmother Ethel Ransear Conklin and a half-brother Tyler Conklin.

Dakota was born in Watertown March 31, 1993, a son to Jimmy D. Weaver and the late Kathleen V. Conklin. He grew up around the Mannsville and Ellisburg area and attended Belleville-Henderson School until moving to Watertown to live with his father and step-mother, Jimmy and Lisa Weaver, and enrolled in Watertown High School in 2006.

Dakota had worked several jobs in the area to include a time as a bundler with the Watertown Daily Times newspaper.

Online condolences may be made at www.reedbenoit.com.

