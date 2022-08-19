Family Comedy Night At Edwards Opera House

By Craig Thornton
Published: Aug. 19, 2022 at 11:24 AM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY)

Next up on the Opera House stage is Family Comedy Night, August 27th at 7pm! Please join us for a family friendly evening featuring Dan Viola and Matt Clark - tickets are $10.

We are also excited to announce that we have partnered with 2E’s across the street to host a happy-hour add-on before the show!

Tickets and information can be found on our website - you can buy tickets and the happy hour add-on here: https://edwardsoperahouse.com/august-27-family-comedy-night

