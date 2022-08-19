Frederick Michael Holloway, 73, of Lisbon

By Submitted by funeral home
Published: Aug. 19, 2022 at 4:44 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
LISBON, New York (WWNY) - Frederick Michael Holloway, 73, of Lisbon, died unexpectedly on Thursday, August 18, 2022 at his home where he had been stricken ill.

Fred was born June 23, 1949 in Peterborough, Ontario, a son of the late William Holloway Sr. and Hilda (Morris)  Holloway. He graduated from Lincoln Park High School in Michigan in 1967. Fred worked for the Ford Motor Company for a year prior to entering the US Navy in 1968. He served on the USS Galveston and was Honorably Discharged in May of 1970. From there Fred went on to graduate from the North American School of Conservation in New Port Beach, CA.

Most recently, Fred had been living in a group home in Lisbon where he could come and go as he pleased and was well cared for. There will be no services at this time.

Memories and condolences may be shared online at www.olearyfuneralservice.com Arrangements for Frederick Michael Holloway are under the care of the O’Leary Funeral Service of Canton.

