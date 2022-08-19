Gladys Marion White, RN, 105, of Clayton

CLAYTON, New York (WWNY) - Gladys Marion White, RN, age 105, of Clayton, passed away August 16, 2022.

She was born in Williamstown, NY on July 9, 1917, daughter of Henry and Frances White. Gladys graduated from Williamstown Union School in 1935 and from St. Lawrence State Hospital School of Nursing in 1939. She was employed by a physician in Boston, MA for many years.

She had an innate desire to paint.. Her painting of John F. Kennedy was placed in the JFK Library in Dorchester, MA, but most of her paintings depict scenes from the past. She had a one man show in Boston, MA in 1993. Later, her paintings went on display in the Boston financial district where she received many accolades. Also, her paintings were on the cover of a local magazine in the South Shore area of Boston, MA.

Her retirement years in Clayton were a time of great fun as she enjoyed wonderful neighbors and friends. She will be missed.

She is survived by her niece, Kathryn Tabor and husband Randall; nephews James Rasumssen, John Rasmussen, Gary Booher and wife Sandra, Jeffrey Booher and wife Dorothy, Bruce White and wife Suzanne, and Bob White. She was predeceased by her two sisters Dorotha Booher and Louise Reamussen; her two brothers, Harold and Howard White, both WWII veterans; and niece Martha Booher Smith. She is also survived by several grand nieces and nephews. She was a beloved aunt to all of them.

A memorial service will be held at Cummings Funeral Service, Inc., Clayton on Monday, September 19, at 2:00 PM with Rev. Lisa Busby officiating. Online condolences to her family may be posted at www.cummingsfuneral.com. In lieu of flowers, donations in Gladys’ name may be made to a charity of your choice in her memory.