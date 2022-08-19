Heading to college, teen forwards cleat donations to girl’s charity

TOWN OF WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - As a north country teen says goodbye to her local non-profit, someone else hundreds of miles away is getting a big donation for her own charity.

As she packs away hundreds of pairs of cleats, Romi LaClair looks back at where she started.

“These signs were the original signs I made when I was 11 and 12 years old,” she said.

What started out as a collection for a few kids on her youth soccer team turned into a make-shift cleat shop made up of gently used cleats.

Called “Cleats for Feet,” one-on-one appointments turned into full-on open houses.

“Cleats are super expensive, and for many families buying multiple children multiple pairs of cleats a year just is not attainable,” said Romi.

More than 2,000 cleats have been given to north country kids. More have reached as far as Africa.

“Fortunately I was traveling with my mom a few years back and was able to bring a bunch of cleats in our luggage,” said Romi.

As Romi heads off to college, more than 600 pairs will go to 12-year-old Emily Walke, who started her own “Cleats 4 Feet” when she moved from the north country to Vermont.

She’s given out hundreds of cleats so far.

“I saw a lot of kids needing cleats. For example, using softball cleats for soccer, and it reminded me of back in New York,” said Emily.

“I actually outfitted Emily for cleats when she was a little girl, so I think that’s a really cool story. I’m really proud of her and it really makes me so happy she’s continuing on the program,” said Romi.

Romi is now ready to take on college, knowing these Cleats for Feet are in good hands with Emily.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.