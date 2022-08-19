Helen B. Leddy, 94, of Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA, New York (WWNY) - Helen B. Leddy, 94, long-time resident of Philadelphia, died Sunday morning August 14, 2022 at Samaritan Summit Village, Watertown, NY.

Helen was born April 18, 1928 to Leo and Mildred Kittle Souva in Great Bend, NY. She was Salutatorian of her class, graduating in 1945 from Carthage Central School.

She married James R. Leddy on August 15, 1947 at St. Paul’s Rectory in Black River, NY, beginning a long, loving relationship. Helen died one day shy of their 75th wedding anniversary.

Through the years, Helen worked at Model Homes and Olga Knitting Mills, both in Watertown; Lally Manufacturing in Herrings; and finally retiring from Northland Electric in Watertown in 1984. While working outside the home, she also worked hard in her home raising 4 children and worked alongside Jim for years renovating and redecorating. It was truly a labor of love where all the grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and friends of her kids were always welcome.

She was a seamstress at heart, both in her occupations and as a hobby. She sewed many beautiful quilts over the years and shared them with friends and family. They were often adorned with her hand stitched embroidery.

Helen and Jim had a wonderful retirement, continuing to work on their own house as well as their children’s and grandchildren’s. They traveled to multiple states for Jim’s Navy ship reunions and always by car, often with Kathleen at the wheel.

Helen is survived by her husband Jim and 3 of her 4 children; Kathleen Pike, Phoenix, NY; Roger and Sue Leddy, Philadelphia, NY; and Rosalie and Dave Wadsworth, Clinton, NY. She also leaves 9 grandchildren, 15 great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her son Gary and his wife Judy, her son-in-law Richard Pike, and her 5 siblings.

In honor of Helen’s wishes, there will be no calling hours and graveside services will be at a later date at the convenience of the family.

Arrangements are with Frederick Bros. Funeral Home, Theresa, NY. To leave condolences go to www.frederickbrosfuneralhome.com and access the obituary. Click on the Tribute Wall located on the top left.